Jennie Cannes Film Festival.: Jennie from BLACKPINK becomes the most talked-about individual on Twitter at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has set a new record as the most mentioned person on Twitter during the 76th Cannes Film Festival. According to Fashion Twitter and Pop Base, the K-pop idol was mentioned over three million times on the social media platform. Jennie arrived at the event, sporting French luxury house Chanel’s lace midi dress for the screening of her Hollywood debut series The Idol.

Fans of BLACKPINK, known as BLINKS, took to their social media platforms to celebrate as soon as they learned about Jennie’s latest feat. The internet soon started flooding with congratulatory posts from BLINKS who were overwhelmed with joy. Jennie turned heads as she arrived on the red carpet of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 22, in her fairytale-like appearance. The Idol star wore a Chanel lace midi dress from the luxury fashion house’s SS 2020 Haute Couture Collection, pairing it with subtle flushed make-up.

As per the account @Twitter Fashion, the most popular hashtags during the Cannes Film Festival were the official Cannes hashtag along with #jennieatcannes and #roséatcannes, belonging to BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Rosé respectively. These two hashtags ranked first and second in terms of mentions, and additionally, the girl group both member’s endorsed brands, Chanel and YSL, were the most talked-about brands.

Apart from being the most mentioned person for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, the BLACKPINK member was also one of the most mentioned people for this year’s Met Gala, where she charmed the fans with her appearance. The idol is the main vocalist and rapper of the girl group BLACKPINK, which became the first K-pop group to headline the Coachella Music Festival this year. She is the brand ambassador for many known brands, including Calvin Klein, Chanel, Gentle Monster, Amore Pacific, and more.

More about the BLACKPINK member’s debut Hollywood series, The Idol: Created by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, The Idol is a drama television series. The show revolves around the journey of Lily-Rose Depp’s character, an aspiring pop idol, and her intricate connection with a self-help guru and leader of a cult, portrayed by Tesfaye. Lily-Rose Depp portrays Jocelyn, a rising star in the pop music industry who becomes Tedros’ romantic interest. Finley Rose Slater takes on the role of a younger version of Jocelyn. Abel Tesfaye plays the character of Tedros, a renowned self-help mentor, and the charismatic leader of a contemporary cult. Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK member will chronicle the role of a supporting character, Dyanne. During the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 22, the initial two episodes of The Idol made their debut.

Jennie’s fashion sense has always been talked about by fans, and this year’s Cannes Film Festival was no different. She looked stunning in her Chanel lace midi dress, which was from the luxury fashion house’s SS 2020 Haute Couture Collection. Jennie’s fashion choices have inspired many, and her style has been described as sophisticated and elegant. Jennie is a fashion icon, and her fans are always eager to see what she will wear next. She has been known to collaborate with luxury brands such as Chanel, and her fashion sense has also been recognized by Vogue.

In conclusion, Jennie’s record-breaking feat at the Cannes Film Festival proves that she is one of the most popular personalities in the world. Fans were overjoyed to hear the news and took to social media to celebrate. Jennie’s fashion sense has always been talked about, and her appearance at this year’s event was no different. She looked stunning in her Chanel dress, and her fans are eagerly waiting to see what she will wear next. Jennie’s talent and style have made her a household name, and she is an inspiration to many.

