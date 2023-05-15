Jennifer Burrows Dead – Death – Obituary : Remembering Jennifer Burrows: A Life Cut Short

A Tribute to Jennifer Burrows: A Life Tragically Ended

Remembering Jennifer Burrows: A Life of Love, Kindness, and Selflessness

The Loss of a Bright Light

The world lost a bright light on February 13, 2018, when Jennifer Burrows passed away at the young age of 43. Jennifer was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend who touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

A Life of Achievements

Jennifer was born on August 7, 1974, in Akron, Ohio, and grew up in nearby Tallmadge. She was a gifted athlete and excelled in basketball, softball, and track. Jennifer attended Tallmadge High School, where she was a standout athlete and a member of the National Honor Society.

After graduating from high school in 1992, Jennifer attended Ohio University, where she earned a degree in nursing. She went on to work as a registered nurse at Akron Children’s Hospital for over 15 years, where she was known for her kindness, compassion, and dedication to her patients and their families.

A Devoted Mother and Community Member

In 2003, Jennifer met the love of her life, Mark Burrows, and the two were married in 2005. They were blessed with two beautiful children, a daughter named Emma and a son named Jackson. Jennifer was a devoted mother who loved spending time with her family. She was always there for her children, whether they needed help with homework, a shoulder to cry on, or a cheering section at their sporting events.

Jennifer was also an active member of her community. She volunteered at her children’s school, coached their sports teams, and participated in various charitable organizations. She was a member of the Tallmadge Parks and Recreation Board, where she worked to improve the quality of life for residents of her hometown.

A Legacy of Love and Kindness

Jennifer’s life was cut short by a sudden illness that took her from her family and friends far too soon. Her passing was a shock to everyone who knew her, and her loss was felt deeply throughout the community. Her kindness, generosity, and warmth will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Jennifer’s legacy lives on through her family, friends, and the countless lives she touched throughout her life. She was a shining example of what it means to be a loving spouse, devoted parent, and caring member of her community. Her memory will continue to inspire others to live their lives with kindness, compassion, and generosity.

The Jennifer Burrows Memorial Fund

In honor of Jennifer’s life, her family established the Jennifer Burrows Memorial Fund, which supports local charities and organizations that were important to her. The fund has raised thousands of dollars in Jennifer’s memory and continues to make a positive impact on the community she loved so much.

Conclusion

Jennifer’s passing was a tragedy, but her life was a testament to the power of love, kindness, and selflessness. She will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved her. Rest in peace, Jennifer Burrows.

