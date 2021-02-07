Jennifer Campbell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jennifer Campbell of 106.7 and of Kitchener and has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Jennifer Campbell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Waterloo Region lost a wonderful person today. We were shocked to learn that Jennifer Campbell has passed away from cancer. Our thoughts are with her family and her many friends in their time of mourning and grief. pic.twitter.com/yxYdirEEij
— Wilmot Terry Fox Run (@WilmotTerryFox) February 7, 2021
Tributes
Katy Taylor
You know when it’s been a while and you keep saying “I’ll see her again, we’ll have a drink again someday!” And then sometimes you don’t. And that just seems really unfair for so many bigger reasons than that.
Jennifer Campbell-Palmateer, you were so much fun to work with and learn from and sing way too loud in your kitchen with. I love you very much and I’m lucky to say I spent a lot of time with you once upon a time. I think my favourite thing was watching you be Ayson’s mom.
Spread those wings Jenn. ♥️
Sandra Botbon
I’m so sorry. She honestly had such a beautiful smile and spirit about her!!
Amy Belmore
Oh no so sad to hear. My Condolences, she was so fun to listen to in the mornings, shes going to be so missed by many! So sorry Katy xox
Marj Haid
Oh nooooo. My heart just flipped, literally. I prayed she would beat that f@@@@@ disease. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and all of us who knew her beautiful soul. May she rest in painless, peaceful peace. She will be remembered for that smile and spirit. ❤
Jacqui Alac
This sucks. I’ve been following her journey on Insta, and was so so hoping for a happy outcome.
My condolences to you, and especially to your Mama. She and Jen used to come into the restaurant I bartended at (Caribou Creek/Smiling Frog) at least once a week, and I would serve them their favourite wine as they filled the bar with laughter- truly, Jen (and your Mama) made such an impression on me. My next LCBO order, I’m going to have grab a bottle of Ruffino Orvieto Classico in her honour .
Leo Vargas
My sincerest condolences with as much love and light possible during this transitional period, Katy.
Elysia Cook
Oh Katy, I’m so sorry for your loss. She was such a beautiful, kind, fun soul and she will be missed by so many people. My heart breaks for you and her family xoxo.
