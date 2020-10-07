Jennifer Crawford Death – Dead :Jennifer Crawford Obituary : Des Moines School Employee Dies from Covid-19.
Jennifer Crawford has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 6, 2020.
The Des Moines Register wrote · “I am deeply saddened to share with you that our friend and classroom assistant, Jennifer Crawford, died today from complications of COVID-19,” Indian Hills Junior High School principal Dr. Shane Christensen wrote.
Tributes
Shelley Ann wrote
Lord, have mercy. Our educators and our beloved children deserve so much better.
Sara Anderson Ann wrote
Very sad news, sorry to hear that. Sounds like she gave her career to this school district, being employed as an assistant there for many years. What an amazing attribute for all the kids she’s helped and taught over those years.
Jan McCall Ann wrote
I’m so sorry to read this. My condolences to her family and friends.
COVID doesn’t get any more real than losing someone so caring.
Sharon Fox Ann wrote
Reminder that it’s not just about if kids get sick, it’s all the teachers, support staff & their families.
Gayle Stream Ann wrote
The state also reported Monday that there are 92,901 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 356 since 10 a.m. Sunday. The numbers grow daily.
Meghan Bohlender Ann wrote
Just to be clear, she was exposed at school, wdm called her and told her to get tested while she was out of state.
Daniel Betts wrote
at risk …is the collapse of the entire education system and teachers and staff that create it and oversee it and administrate it
Do you not understand ….not testing …..does not remove the virus ….pretending that it does not exist or is not 16 times more lethal than the flu….does nothing to change the fact that it is
What this governor has done ….is to ask us to pretend these things
God bless this classroom assistant ….and all of the others placed at high risk of death or serious illness by the insanity that is now our leadership
Help us to see oh Lord ….that we need to have virtual capacity and a parent or guardian at home during these periods
Help us see ….what is at risk here if we do not have this ability
