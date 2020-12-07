Jennifer Czarnecki Death -Dead – Obituary : Trooper Jennifer M. Czarnecki, who was part of the search-and-recovery effort after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks has died has Died .
Trooper Jennifer M. Czarnecki, who was part of the search-and-recovery effort after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks has died has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Trooper Jennifer M. Czarnecki, who was part of the search-and-recovery effort after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks has died from an illness stemming from her time working at ground zero. https://t.co/AslhKFz1bi
— Times Union (@timesunion) December 7, 2020
See new Tweets Conversation Times Union @timesunion Trooper Jennifer M. Czarnecki, who was part of the search-and-recovery effort after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks has died from an illness stemming from her time working at ground zero.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.