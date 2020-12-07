Jennifer Czarnecki Death -Dead – Obituary : Trooper Jennifer M. Czarnecki, who was part of the search-and-recovery effort after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks has died has Died .

Trooper Jennifer M. Czarnecki, who was part of the search-and-recovery effort after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks has died has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

See new Tweets Conversation Times Union @timesunion Trooper Jennifer M. Czarnecki, who was part of the search-and-recovery effort after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks has died from an illness stemming from her time working at ground zero.

