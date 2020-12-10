Jennifer Favors Death -Dead : Jennifer Favors has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Jennifer Favors has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

Tamesha Me-Me Favors December 2 at 10:00 PM · To be absent from the body on earth is to be present with God. Today my first Sister n Law Jennifer Favors affectionately known as Ann who I have known for all 39 years married to my oldest brother gained her heavenly wings today. She will be missed. I prayed for my brother Mike my oldest niece LaStartra Favors and my nephew and my heart aches for my great nephews and niece, she is no longer in pain but rejoicing in Heaven. Auntie Me Me loves the kids dearly. RIP Ann 232232 167 Comments Like Comment Share

Source: (10) Facebook

Tributes

Yashica Bush wrote

Sending my deepest condolences to you and your family, so sorry for you all loss may god be with you all to give you peace and understanding through this trying time.

Kimmy Quarles wrote

Please accept my sincere condolences. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

Marcia Coward wrote

My condolences Tamesha! I pray God gives you strength to endure this time of sadness and great loss.

Deborah Williams wrote

I am praying for you and your family for the strength to endure during this time of loss.