Jennifer Favors Death -Dead – Obituary : Administrators Administrators Jennifer Favors has Died .
Administrators Jennifer Favors has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Delphine Prather Binns 23 hrs · Just Recieved an Email from Tricities High … We Have Lost one of Our Administrators …. Sending Condolences to My Son Amaris.. Tricities Students Faculty and Staff on the Sad News of The Passing of Ms Jennifer Favors….Rest in Peace Beautiful .. Jesus Be A Fence….
Source: (2) Facebook
