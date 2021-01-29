Jennifer Liebenow Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jennifer Liebenow has Died.

Jennifer Liebenow has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 29. 2021.

Cassandra Lorence is feeling drained. 15h · Today was a long, long hard emotional day. I just want to reflect on today even if no one reads this I need to get it out. Today before I left work I said goodbye to my mom and gave her a big hug. I drove to work and on the way to work I balled my eyes out, knowing that work is where I would face the truth today, walking in was hard and then going to my classroom was even harder knowing that at some point in the day my teacher and I would have to tell my students. I was fine until I had to go to encores with my students and that’s when one of my co-teachers mentioned what had happened. Then there was questions asked in the breakout room I was in with my students and I couldn’t answer them, I had to leave the room and have my teacher take over because the tears over took my words. I came back to the room and collected myself so I could continue to teach my students. We eventually watched the video that our principal sent out letting us know this very tragic news. I once again had to leave the room because I couldn’t watch my students be as hurt as I was, I couldn’t catch my breath I was sobbing in the hallway and felt like my world was coming down right on top of me. That’s when it hit me the most, my students needed me and watching them cry was the worst pain I could feel as a paraprofessional. I talked with them, cried with them, and laughed with them. I then realized that right then and there in that moment that we were all together that, that’s what I means to be a Viking, a Viking family. We were all together and I couldn’t love my job anymore than I did today. I will never forget this day, this long emotional day. I glad to work with the people I do and teach my students that it’s okay to be sad, it’s okay to cry because we will always be here for them and be together. I will miss you Jennifer Liebenow. You aren’t in pain anymore and you live your life to the fullest and I am sorry to your family for their loss. Fly high in the sky and shine no matter what. Once a Viking always a viking. Vikingstrong