Jennifer Lynn McDermott : Glen Burnie Resident Jennifer Lynn McDermott Identified as Victim in Fatal Motorcycle Accident

“Glen Burnie Resident Jennifer Lynn McDermott Identified as Victim in Fatal Motorcycle Accident”

Jennifer Lynn McDermott, a resident of Glen Burnie, has been identified as the victim who passed away in an accident on Muddy Creek Road around 9:30 pm. She was riding a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when she attempted to pass a vehicle and collided head-on with a 2004 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 46-year-old Edgewater man. Despite her efforts, she was unable to avoid the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was unharmed. Friends and family remember McDermott as someone who loved life and recently celebrated her birthday with a trip to Dewey Beach in Delaware. No further details were provided by the police.

News Source : Zak Failla

Glen Burnie Head-On Crash Anne Arundel Fatal Accident Beloved Biker Tribute Motorcycle Safety Awareness Road Safety Precautions