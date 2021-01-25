Jennifer Soto Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jennifer Soto has Died.
Jennifer Soto has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.
Ann Ortiz 18h · I’m lost,I just wanna go back to sleep Nd believe dat diz is just all a nightmare.Y god y u take my friend from me cuz no one cud of told us shytt.I’m going to miss u,blowing u up w stupid txts Jennifer Soto
Source: (17) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.