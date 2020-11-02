Jennifer Toscano Death –Dead-Obituaries : MA nurse was struck & killed by a drunk driver – while helping another crash victim.

MA nurse was struck & killed by a drunk driver – while helping another crash victim.

“She was not done. This man took somebody that was a giver in this world.” Ahead at 6: Remembering Jennifer Toscano. Friends honor the 34-yr-old who was struck & killed by a drunk driver – while helping another crash victim. Her story on, @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/LDapExW79i — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) November 2, 2020

MA nurse Jennifer Toscano was driving on 95N in RI Sunday when she stopped to help a driver whose car rolled over. Moments later police say she was hit & killed by a drunk driver. Her son is now an orphan, as his dad recently died. Help if you can: https://t.co/s4okXfRCe4#7News — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) November 2, 2020

RISP says Jennifer Toscano, 34, of Stoughton, was killed. She was an off-duty nurse trying to help a man in a rollover crash. @NBC10 https://t.co/oCCWt86v5P — Ashley Cullinane (@AshCullinane) November 1, 2020 #NEW: A family friend confirms this is the woman killed Sunday morning after being hit by a car on 95 in Pawtucket, RI. Jennifer Toscano’s family says she leaves behind a young son, who also lost his father a few months ago. A message from Toscano’s family tonight on @7News. pic.twitter.com/cjrfFmPhsg — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) November 2, 2020