Jennifer Toscano Death –Dead-Obituaries : MA nurse was struck & killed by a drunk driver – while helping another crash victim.
“She was not done. This man took somebody that was a giver in this world.”
Ahead at 6: Remembering Jennifer Toscano.
Friends honor the 34-yr-old who was struck & killed by a drunk driver – while helping another crash victim.
Her story on, @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/LDapExW79i
— Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) November 2, 2020
MA nurse Jennifer Toscano was driving on 95N in RI Sunday when she stopped to help a driver whose car rolled over. Moments later police say she was hit & killed by a drunk driver. Her son is now an orphan, as his dad recently died. Help if you can: https://t.co/s4okXfRCe4#7News
— Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) November 2, 2020
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
RISP says Jennifer Toscano, 34, of Stoughton, was killed. She was an off-duty nurse trying to help a man in a rollover crash. @NBC10 https://t.co/oCCWt86v5P
— Ashley Cullinane (@AshCullinane) November 1, 2020
#NEW: A family friend confirms this is the woman killed Sunday morning after being hit by a car on 95 in Pawtucket, RI. Jennifer Toscano’s family says she leaves behind a young son, who also lost his father a few months ago.
A message from Toscano’s family tonight on @7News. pic.twitter.com/cjrfFmPhsg
— Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) November 2, 2020
Jennifer Toscano’s mother and siblings tell me she leaves behind a 14-year-old son. His father passed away in July.
“Even though he lost both of his parents he will feel their love is still here through all of us.”
More from Toscano’s family tonight on @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/X1qjXFW2dW
— Brooke Taylor (@BTaylorABC6) November 2, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.