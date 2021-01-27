Jennifer Watkins Death –Dead-Obituaries – Cause of Death : Jennifer Watkins, a Columbia County educator has Died from the pandemic-
Friends, parents reflect on lasting impact of Jennifer Watkins, a Columbia County educator lost to the pandemic. https://bit.ly/3cdLMIu
Posted by News 12 NBC 26 on Wednesday, January 27, 2021
I didn’t get to meet Jennifer Watkins in person, but I have seen plenty of evidence of the wonderful loving spirit she shared with her coworkers and students. She will be so missed by her SCE family.
Posted by Jason Powell on Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Bernice Thurmond
Praying praying praying heal the land heal the land
Vanessa Ashmore
Praying for the family, friends, and co-workers of Mrs. Watkins!
Karen Perdue Ford
Sending prayers to her family, friends, students and co-workers
Felecia Mobley Baum
Continued prayers for her family, coworkers, and students
Trish Sartain
I think it’s a sad day when the Columbia county board of education cannot even publicly recognize and acknowledge the passing of their educator, Jennifer Watkins. Did she not give her life in service of educating the children in our community? As a ret…
Tony Mifsud
RIP 🙏❤️🇺🇸🎆🗽🥇JENNIFER WATKINS
THANK YOU MANY TIMES for you gave SOOOOO for the children you thought 💭. My heart ❤️ goes out to her FAMILY/FRIENDS
Janet Mcintosh
My sincere condolences to her family. So sad how this virus is taking so many lives.
Louise Jones
Prayers and condolences to the family.
