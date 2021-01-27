Bernice Thurmond

Praying praying praying heal the land heal the land

Vanessa Ashmore

Praying for the family, friends, and co-workers of Mrs. Watkins!

Karen Perdue Ford

Sending prayers to her family, friends, students and co-workers

Felecia Mobley Baum

Continued prayers for her family, coworkers, and students

Trish Sartain

I think it’s a sad day when the Columbia county board of education cannot even publicly recognize and acknowledge the passing of their educator, Jennifer Watkins. Did she not give her life in service of educating the children in our community? As a ret…

Tony Mifsud

RIP 🙏❤️🇺🇸🎆🗽🥇JENNIFER WATKINS

THANK YOU MANY TIMES for you gave SOOOOO for the children you thought 💭. My heart ❤️ goes out to her FAMILY/FRIENDS

Janet Mcintosh

My sincere condolences to her family. So sad how this virus is taking so many lives.

Louise Jones

Prayers and condolences to the family.