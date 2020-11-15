Jenny Lenzini Death-Dead  / Obituary : Jenny Lenzini may have passed away,

I’m just heartbroken tonight. A few months ago, I started spending time with Jenny Lenzini NBC2 . She was a reporter for us. We would go to dinner or chat about ways she could improve in her career. She was even coming over for Thanksgiving. Saturday morning we were at boot camp together. Several hours later, she was gone. She suffered critical injuries in a motorcycle accident that she just couldn’t overcome. I can’t imagine what her family is going through because her work family is grieving tonight. Please keep all of us in your thoughts and prayers, but especially the Lenzini family. RIP, sweet Jenny .

Marion Shnyder Doyle wrote

I’m sorry for your loss. I too just lost a dear friend this week in a similar accident. The pain is awful. Rest In Peace Jenny.

Jim Cleary wrote

So sorry to hear this. She was a talented reporter and will be missed. RIP Jenny.

Hal Keith wrote

So sorry for the Lenzini family and that you lost such a close friend. I see her all the time on the news and didn’t hear about her accident. RIP Jenny! .

Heather Cox wrote

She was a great reporter and had a bright future ahead of her. I’m so sorry Lisa and all the nbc2 family for the loss of one of their own… hugs during this difficult time. Keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers

Gary A. Spangler

So sorry to hear this! I ride all the time and know how dangerous it is. Such a sad loss. Prayers for her family and fellow journalist. Where and when did this happen Lisa? .

Joy Warren wrote

This is so sad. She seemed like such a sweetheart. I loved her reporting. She will be missed. Hugs and prayers to her Family and Work Family.

Hannelore Edgington wrote

What a terrible thing. She was so sweet I am so sorry for her family and her team at NBC2.

Amy Seybert wrote

Absolutely heartbreaking! Though she was only in SWFL for a short time, she touched our hearts. My thoughts and prayers with all of you who knew her .

John J. Antonucci wrote

So so sorry for your loss Lisa! Very sad. Sending prayers of Gods comfort to you and her family in their time of need. Let me know if I can do anything spiritually to help. 2 Corinthians 1:3-4