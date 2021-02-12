Jenoah Donald Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Black man who was stopped for faulty taillight and shot by a Clark County (Vancouver, WA) sheriff’s deputy has died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Black man who was stopped for faulty taillight and shot by a Clark County (Vancouver, WA) sheriff’s deputy has died., according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Investigators on Wednesday found no weapons in the vehicle driven by Jenoah Donald, a 30-year-old Black man from Vancouver, the night he was shot after being pulled over for a broken tail light.
Tributes
Kandie King
There wasn’t a need to shoot him. Pulling your gun should be the last resort, not the first.
This county makes me sick. 38 years I have lived here and for 38 years those officers have had a license to do whatever tf they want. This has got to change.
Brett Souza
Dead men tell no tales. Only one side to this story. I hope the video evidence supports the police story. If it does, sounds justifiable. Regardless, sad someone had to die because they didn’t comply.
Renee Proudfoot
Throw in the race card again. Wtg
Mik El
So many armchair quarterbacks here who don’t have the courage to do anything but be self righteous online lmao.
Steven Craig Andersen
You all should try living in Battle Ground someday if you want to experience police incompetence, abuse, and illegality. Vancouver PD is too politically motivated, but they are leagues above “Battle Ground’s finest”.
Jeri Rustvold
Why does the media have to bring race into this. They could have printed, “The suspect”. But by saying a black man was shot by police they are just adding to the hate.
Roxanne Sutton
The County and the VPD need to publicly address this issue of extreme force. Killed for a taillight stop?
Bob Lynn
In today’s society we need a strong and educated police force with public backing , the people that get injured or killed are the people that don’t comply with the laws and rules that society has imposed so what do you want a lawless society, I don’t think so, support the people that protect you and admonish those that don’t want to follow the law, embrace what we have because life could get worse
Andrew Smith
Nobody should die,, but they were wrestling for a reason.. so if the cop got shot during the fight argument or whatever.. hiw does the cop not know he did t have a gun..
Douglass Mabry
All that matters in Vancouver is that he was black. Instantly guilty regardless. Trial on the spot and within the shortest amount of time … and execution if at all feasible. But let’s pretend race isn’t a factor?,
