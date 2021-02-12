Jenoah Donald Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Black man who was stopped for faulty taillight and shot by a Clark County (Vancouver, WA) sheriff’s deputy has died.

Black man who was stopped for faulty taillight and shot by a Clark County (Vancouver, WA) sheriff’s deputy has died. https://t.co/BicuajheUO — David Menschel (@davidminpdx) February 12, 2021

Investigators on Wednesday found no weapons in the vehicle driven by Jenoah Donald, a 30-year-old Black man from Vancouver, the night he was shot after being pulled over for a broken tail light.

Tributes

Kandie King

There wasn’t a need to shoot him. Pulling your gun should be the last resort, not the first.

This county makes me sick. 38 years I have lived here and for 38 years those officers have had a license to do whatever tf they want. This has got to change.

Brett Souza

Dead men tell no tales. Only one side to this story. I hope the video evidence supports the police story. If it does, sounds justifiable. Regardless, sad someone had to die because they didn’t comply.

Renee Proudfoot

Throw in the race card again. Wtg

Mik El

So many armchair quarterbacks here who don’t have the courage to do anything but be self righteous online lmao.

Steven Craig Andersen

You all should try living in Battle Ground someday if you want to experience police incompetence, abuse, and illegality. Vancouver PD is too politically motivated, but they are leagues above “Battle Ground’s finest”.

Jeri Rustvold

Why does the media have to bring race into this. They could have printed, “The suspect”. But by saying a black man was shot by police they are just adding to the hate.

Roxanne Sutton

The County and the VPD need to publicly address this issue of extreme force. Killed for a taillight stop?

Bob Lynn

In today’s society we need a strong and educated police force with public backing , the people that get injured or killed are the people that don’t comply with the laws and rules that society has imposed so what do you want a lawless society, I don’t think so, support the people that protect you and admonish those that don’t want to follow the law, embrace what we have because life could get worse

Andrew Smith

Nobody should die,, but they were wrestling for a reason.. so if the cop got shot during the fight argument or whatever.. hiw does the cop not know he did t have a gun..

Douglass Mabry

All that matters in Vancouver is that he was black. Instantly guilty regardless. Trial on the spot and within the shortest amount of time … and execution if at all feasible. But let’s pretend race isn’t a factor?,