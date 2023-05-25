“Jeopardy! Masters” Host Ken Jennings References Scandal-Plagued Rep. George Santos as Correct Answer

George Santos : “Jeopardy! Host Ken Jennings References Scandal-Plagued George Santos in Recent Events Category”

Ken Jennings, host of “Jeopardy! Masters” and the show’s all-time winnings leader, had some fun with a correct response during Wednesday’s episode. The question in the category of “recent events” focused on a scandal-plagued member of Congress from New York who has falsified nearly all of his resume. Contestant Mattea Roach correctly answered “Who Is George Santos?” to which Jennings responded in a tone of amusement, “I don’t get to say this very much, but George Santos is correct.” Santos was recently charged by the U.S. government with multiple counts of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and false statements.

News Source : Mason Bissada

