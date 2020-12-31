Jeremiah Quevedo Death -Obituary – Dead : Jeremiah Valdez Quevedo has Died .

Jeremiah Valdez Quevedo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 31. 2020.

Tim Fukuda 9 hrs · My Worthy Brothers, Please keep in your prayers Brother Jeremiah Valdez Quevedo, the eldest grandson of Past State Deputy Romeo Quevedo, who sustained injuries in a recent motorcycle accident. Brother Jeremiah is an active duty member of the US Air Force stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and home on leave to visit family in the San Francisco Bay Area at the time of the accident. He is a member of Mater Dolorosa Council 14818 in South San Francisco and only 25 years old. Please pray for a full recovery of Brother Jeremiah and for the entire Quevedo family during this most difficult time. Blessed Fr. Michael J. McGivney, please intercede for the miraculous healing of our dear Brother Knight Jeremiah Valdez Quevedo Yours in Service, Stephen E. Bolton State Deputy 2020-2021 California State Council Knights of Columbus 714-222-6880 state.deputy@californiaknights.org Be BOLD! Be a CAN DO COUNCIL! Be Proud of who you are and what you are!! Confidentiality Notice: This email message and/or its attachments may contain information that is confidential or restricted. It is intended only for the individuals named as recipients in the message. If you are NOT an authorized recipient, you are prohibited from using, delivering, distributing, printing, copying, or disclosing the message or content to others and must delete the message from your computer. If you have received this message in error, please notify the sender by return email. Thank You! 99 4 Comments 1 Share Seen by 55 Like Share

Source: (20+) Knights Of Columbus Northern California District (St Junipero Serra) | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Larry Narvaez wrote

Brothers. Please pray for the repose of the soul of Bro. Jeremiah Valdez Quevedo. Miah was the oldest grandson of Former Northern California District Master and Past State Deputy Romy Quevedo. Miah was severely injured in a motorcycle accident yesterday morning. He was only 25 yrs. young, vacationing here in California from his Air Force base in Texas. Miah was a member KofC Mater Dolorosa Council 14818. Blessed Rev. Fr. Michael J. McGiveny pray for the soul of Jeremiah Valdez Quevedo.

Danilo Manriza wrote

May the eternal light of our Lord shines on hom.Rest in peace with our Lord.Condolence to the family.

Rodolfo Amarillas wrote

Our condolences to the familiy and the brother Rest in peace council 16340 Hermosillo sonora mexico .

Deo Lucas wrote

May the soul of bro miah rest in peace. Condolence to the Bereaved family – DD I – 16 PGK 14594 Edcor Council, San Guillermo, Isabela 3308 Philippines

John Dooley wrote

ONE OF OUR INTENTIONS IN ADDITION TO THAT FOR SK JEROME GACULA ALSO A COUNCIL MEMBER DURING THE ARCH DIOCESE ROSARY TONIGHT.

Rey Madla wrote

RIP Worthy Brother.Condolence to the bereaved family.Council 6221,Catanauan,Quezon & Senior Jesus NAZARINO Assembly ACN 2994,Mulanay,Quezon,PHILIPPINES.