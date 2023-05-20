Jeremy Bailey – suspect in Layton, Utah triple homicide : Suspect identified as Jeremy Bailey in Layton, Utah triple murder

“Jeremy Bailey Identified as Suspect in Layton, Utah Triple Homicide”

Jeremy Bailey, a 34-year-old man, has been identified as the perpetrator of the Layton, Utah triple homicide. Anastasia Stevens, his 36-year-old wife, along with her parents, Becky and Donald Stevens, aged 61 and 73 respectively, were found dead in their home on Gentile Street. Bailey called 911 to confess to the murders, and was later taken into custody outside his home. The motive behind the killings is currently unknown, however, Bailey reportedly told responding officers that he had an argument with his wife prior to the murders. The exact cause of the victims’ deaths is yet to be determined, but gunshot wounds have been suggested as a possible cause. The victims’ family dogs were also found dead. The Stevens had come to visit their daughter from Nevada, and were planning to spend the summer at her home. Neighbors of the family have described the Stevens as known for their elaborate holiday decorations.

Read Full story : Who is Jeremy Bailey, Layton triple homicide suspect? /

News Source : Vaishnavi

1. Jeremy Bailey suspect

2. Layton triple homicide

3. Layton homicide suspect

4. Jeremy Bailey Layton

5. Triple homicide suspect Jeremy Bailey