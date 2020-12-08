Jeremy Bowling Death -Dead – Obituary : YouTuber Jeremy Bowling aka “The Professor” from Movie community college has Died .
YouTuber Jeremy Bowling aka “The Professor” from Movie community college has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Another sad news this year, a good friend & well known YouTuber Jeremy Bowling aka "The Professor" from Movie community college passed away
He was very pro-India & pro-Hindu. He started a "movie review Channel" apparently stopped promoting Bollywood due to their anti-Hindu stand pic.twitter.com/xHa8pUX4qO
— IndUS Lens (@IndusLens) December 8, 2020
IndUS Lens @IndusLens Another sad news this year, a good friend & well known YouTuber Jeremy Bowling aka “The Professor” from Movie community college passed away He was very pro-India & pro-Hindu. He started a “movie review Channel” apparently stopped promoting Bollywood due to their anti-Hindu stand
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.