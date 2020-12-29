Jeremy Bowman Death -Obituary – Dead : Jeremy Bowman, an owner of Jefferson Social at The Banks, died over the weekend due to COVID-19.

Jeremy Bowman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.

WCPO 9 8 hrs · Jeremy Bowman, an owner of Jefferson Social at The Banks, died over the weekend due to COVID-19, the restaurant announced Monday evening. He was 43.

Source: (20+) WCPO 9 – Posts | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

wrote

Dave Paprocki

He was an amazing person and a true entrepreneur. So glad to have gotten to know him. He is already deeply missed.

· Reply · 8h

Tara Mokren

This scares me so much. Prayers to his entire family. I’m so sorry you have to feel this kind of pain. 💜

· Reply · 7h

Cate Cronin

My deepest condolences to the family. So very sad to hear this news. RIP Jeremy 😞

· Reply · 5h

Paden Ramey

Extremely sad. Losing someone sucks. Hopefully whoever takes over his business keeps it’s going. J hall was the best bar in downtown/ Newport by a long shot. J social wasn’t even in the same ballpark.

· Reply · 6h

Rebecca Miller Mulford

Poor guy. Wonder what his underlying issues were. Prayers for his friends and family.

· Reply · 2h

Patty Lake Flinchpaugh

Prayers of comfort goes out to his family.

· Reply · 7h

Current at the Banks

Our thoughts are with Jeremy’s family and everyone at Jefferson Social.

· Reply · 8h

Sudi Mohan

He was truly a good guy. Very sad.

· Reply · 8h

Olive Hall

How sad.

· Reply · 7h

Sheryl Emmerich

Sad. Prayers for the family. Shame he didn’t believe.

· Reply · 7h

Suzanne Hughes McConn

Great guy. Great memories. ❤️

· Reply · 55m

Mary Anne

My condolences.

· Reply · 7h

Maria Brown

Prayers and may god comfort his family and friends.

· Reply · 7h

Niki Smith

So very sad! Prayers to his family.

· Reply · 8h

Laurie Brown

So very sad

· Reply · 8h

Theresa Cooper

Prayers for his family

· Reply · 5m

Stacy Ryan

He was a very nice guy. He will be missed.

· Reply · 8h

Ali MoLa

Sincerest condolences

· Reply · 7h

Patrick Cooper

Rest in paradise……Covid-19 IS REAL !

· Reply · 8h · Edited

Wanda Gayle Eads Deaton

Prayers🙏🙏

· Reply · 5h

Lori Kellerman

Prayers

· Reply · 4h

Michelle Sumpter

So, so sad.

· Reply · 7h

Ellen Patrick

So sorry for your loss

· Reply · 8h

Top Fan

Jerry Hutchinson

May he Rest In Peace. Sorry to the family. I wonder where all the “he must have had underlying health conditions” comments and the “WCPO is just spreading fear” comments are? I guess now that it’s hitting closer to home it’s no longer a joke?

