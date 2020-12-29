Jeremy Bowman Death -Obituary – Dead : Jeremy Bowman, an owner of Jefferson Social at The Banks, died over the weekend due to COVID-19.
Jeremy Bowman has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.
WCPO 9 8 hrs · Jeremy Bowman, an owner of Jefferson Social at The Banks, died over the weekend due to COVID-19, the restaurant announced Monday evening. He was 43.
Dave Paprocki
He was an amazing person and a true entrepreneur. So glad to have gotten to know him. He is already deeply missed.
Dave Paprocki
Tara Mokren
This scares me so much. Prayers to his entire family. I’m so sorry you have to feel this kind of pain. 💜
Tara Mokren
Cate Cronin
My deepest condolences to the family. So very sad to hear this news. RIP Jeremy 😞
Cate Cronin
Paden Ramey
Extremely sad. Losing someone sucks. Hopefully whoever takes over his business keeps it’s going. J hall was the best bar in downtown/ Newport by a long shot. J social wasn’t even in the same ballpark.
Paden Ramey
Rebecca Miller Mulford
Poor guy. Wonder what his underlying issues were. Prayers for his friends and family.
· Reply · 2h
Patty Lake Flinchpaugh
Prayers of comfort goes out to his family.
· Reply · 7h
Current at the Banks
Our thoughts are with Jeremy’s family and everyone at Jefferson Social.
· Reply · 8h
Sudi Mohan
He was truly a good guy. Very sad.
Sudi Mohan
Olive Hall
How sad.
Olive Hall
Sheryl Emmerich
Sad. Prayers for the family. Shame he didn’t believe.
Sheryl Emmerich
Suzanne Hughes McConn
Great guy. Great memories. ❤️
· Reply · 55m
Mary Anne
My condolences.
Mary Anne
Maria Brown
Prayers and may god comfort his family and friends.
Maria Brown
Niki Smith
So very sad! Prayers to his family.
Niki Smith
Laurie Brown
So very sad
Laurie Brown
Theresa Cooper
Prayers for his family
Theresa Cooper
Stacy Ryan
He was a very nice guy. He will be missed.
Stacy Ryan
Ali MoLa
Sincerest condolences
Ali MoLa
Patrick Cooper
Rest in paradise……Covid-19 IS REAL !
Patrick Cooper
Wanda Gayle Eads Deaton
Prayers🙏🙏
· Reply · 5h
Lori Kellerman
Prayers
Lori Kellerman
Michelle Sumpter
So, so sad.
Michelle Sumpter
Ellen Patrick
So sorry for your loss
Ellen Patrick
Jerry Hutchinson
May he Rest In Peace. Sorry to the family. I wonder where all the “he must have had underlying health conditions” comments and the “WCPO is just spreading fear” comments are? I guess now that it’s hitting closer to home it’s no longer a joke?