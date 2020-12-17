Jeremy Bulloch Death -Dead – Obituary : Original Boba Fett, Jeremy Bulloch has Died .

By | December 17, 2020


Original Boba Fett, Jeremy Bulloch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Inside the Magic @InsideTheMagic Original Boba Fett, Jeremy Bulloch, Has Passed Away — https://bit.ly/3p35WIo #bobafett #jeremybulloch #starwars


Tributes 

Simon Vosper
At least Disney fixed the terrible death Boba Fett had. RIP sir.

Scott Sarah
I bet they do an “in memory” thing during the last episode of the season for Mandalorian tomorrow.

Rosemary Wilks
Such a lovely man- me and my partner met him at a signing. He even posed as Boba fett in the picture. RIP
Jenna Dix
So sad – I met him at the opening of a local comic book shop – really lovely man. We had a great chat and he really liked my tattoos. RIP X

Andrew David
At least he lived to see his character become the massive badass we always knew he was!

Andrew Gorham
Glad he would have had a chance to see the character up again one more time.

Steve Bell
Very sad, definitely one of my favourite characters in star wars. I mean come on, who didn’t love a guy with a badass jetpack as a kid, it’s hard not to be a fan. My first experience of him and star wars wasn’t the films, it was shadows of the empire on n64. In Mandalorian they must keep him now as a regular out of respect

Ronnie Savage
RIP ,met him at a con awhile back,very nice and sign some things for my kids ,sad day indeed.

Hopefully he got to see the mandalorian episode before he passed

Oh man, just been watching some clips of him talking about being fett

Mark Skelton
Gone to the big cloud city in the sky

Finn Astore
Is it right or wrong to make a ‘he’s no good to me dead’
comment?



