Jeremy Hinchcliffe Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : James Hinchcliffe’s father Jeremy Hinchcliffe has Died.

James Hinchcliffe’s father Jeremy Hinchcliffe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 11. 2021.

Whether you knew him as Jeremy, The Stache, Papa Hinch, or as I did, Dad, to know him was to love him. His guidance, his laugh and his love are three things I have, and will always, cherish. There are no words for how much we already miss you. I love you, Dad. pic.twitter.com/ZxizkBt9vk — James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) February 11, 2021

Bob Beisel

Racers! Please keep James and family in your prayers.

At 56 minutes after noon on February 10th Jeremy crossed one more finish line. Jeremy Hinchcliffe, affectionately known as “Papa Hinch”, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family. Jeremy had many friends around the world whom he cherished. His larger-than-life presence in the lives of his family and friends – including his wife Arlene, daughter Rebecca, sons Christopher and James and granddaughter Kaleigh will forever be remembered.

He enjoyed many things including music, motorsports, cars and scuba diving. He also enjoyed the odd glass of wine though he wouldn’t turn down an even glass either. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with friends and making people laugh wherever he was.

He would wish everyone to keep his memory alive recalling stories, sharing laughs and recounting “the gospel according to Jeremiah”. Jeremy will forever be in our hearts and we hope you will join us as we wish him safe travels.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to leave a gift in memory of Jeremy, donations can be made to www.wmfc.ca

or www.stopandgofoundation.org.