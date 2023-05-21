Jeremy Lake Bailey, suspect in Layton triple homicide : Layton man accused of killing wife and in-laws: Jeremy Lake Bailey

“Layton Man Jeremy Lake Bailey Arrested for Triple Homicide of Wife and In-Laws”

A Layton man, Jeremy Lake Bailey, has been arrested after allegedly killing his wife and her parents before calling 911 to self-confess. According to the probable cause affidavit, Bailey had been contemplating the act for a few days prior to the incident. He allegedly shot three family members and three of their four dogs in their home before reporting the crime to the authorities. Bailey stored his guns in a friend’s garage, but he found another gun belonging to one of the victims on the day of the shooting. Police found evidence of him purchasing ammunition on the day of the incident. Bailey faces charges of three counts of aggravated murder, three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, and three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

News Source : Aubree B. Jennings

