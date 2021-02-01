Jeremy Lubbock Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Composer-Arranger Jeremy Lubbock has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Composer-Arranger Jeremy Lubbock has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Composer-Arranger Jeremy Lubbock Has Died https://t.co/0CJ4u4jvWs via @YouTube
— Greg Biggs (@techgolf44) February 1, 2021
Greg Biggs @techgolf44 Composer-Arranger Jeremy Lubbock Has Died https://youtu.be/1hBMYDR3xbo via @YouTube
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.