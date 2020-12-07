Jeremy Morgan Death -Dead – Obituary : Coach Jeremy Morgan has Died .

Coach Jeremy Morgan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

ForneyISDAthletics @ForneyAthletics Our Athletic Department is saddened by the passing of our coach and friend, Jeremy Morgan. Please pray for his family and our FISD family as we go through this tough time. RIP JMo

