Jeremy Morgan Death -Dead – Obituary : Jeremy Morgan. The 44-year-old assistant football coach at Forney high school and former SMU Mustang has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
Jeremy Morgan. The 44-year-old assistant football coach at Forney high school and former SMU Mustang has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Scott X. Nady @CoachNady Thoughts and prayers to the family of Jeremy Morgan. The 44-year-old assistant football coach at Forney high school and former SMU Mustang passed away this past weekend from Covid 19. May God hold his family in the palm of his hand.

