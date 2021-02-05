Jeremy Newson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jeremy Newson has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Jeremy Newson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
Gutted to hear that Jeremy Newson has died 😔
An actor who fizzed with energy and really was just the loveliest man. Here we are at the @BFI together having both played Ralph in Shock Treatment (the 1981 film & 2015 musical respectively). One of those magic nights in London ✨ pic.twitter.com/XNHjuVUQ97
— Mateo Oxley 🦊 (@MateoOxley) February 5, 2021
Mateo Oxley @MateoOxley Gutted to hear that Jeremy Newson has died An actor who fizzed with energy and really was just the loveliest man. Here we are at the @BFI together having both played Ralph in Shock Treatment (the 1981 film & 2015 musical respectively). One of those magic nights in London
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.