Jeremy Owens Death –Dead-Obituaries : Captain Jeremy Owens has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Captain Jeremy Owens of Wrightsville Beach Fire Dept has died, according to a statement posted online on November 17. 2020.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Wrightsville Beach Fire Dept and Ocean Rescue as they grieve the loss of Captain Jeremy Owens. Jeremy has positively impacted many lives and he has saved countless lives during his watch over Wrightsville Beach. Rest easy Brother, we’ve got it from here.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
3rd Street Bjj and Fitness wrote
There would not be a 3rd Street Bjj without the major influence this man had on mine and others lives. I can’t thank you enough for the way you impacted my life. I wish I had the chance to say it in person.
Thank you Jeremy Owens.
RIP to my first BJJ/ MMA coach . One of the best/ most caring people I’ve trained with . You helped guide me early in my career and always looked out for me. I haven’t been submitted a lot in my life, but you use to slap triangles and armbars on me more than anyone . Thanks for everything . You’ll be missed Jeremy Owens.
