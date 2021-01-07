Jeremy Wheeler Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jeremy Scott Wheeler has Died .
Jeremy Scott Wheeler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.
Jason Wheeler Jr. 15 hrs · On January 3, my brother Jeremy was found in his room unresponsive. He was transported to the ICU where they determined that he had zero brain activity. After 3 days with no changes they allowed him to pass on this morning. I love you so much buddy May god welcome you into his kingdom Rest In Peace Jeremy Scott Wheeler 155155 121 Comments 2 Shares Like Comment Share
Source: (20+) Facebook
