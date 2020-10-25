Jeremy Wisten Death – Dead : Jeremy Wisten Obituary : Former #ManCity academy player has died, Cause of Death Unknown.

Former #ManCity academy player Jeremy Wisten has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 25, 2020.

Tributes 

Mrs W Official wrote 
Today, our gorgeous former neighbours, Grace, Manila & Angie have dealt with the worst nightmare imaginable for a family. The untimely death of their beautiful young son and brother.
We are devastated at the loss of a lovely young man. Face with open mouth and cold sweat

Wellington School wrote 
The thoughts and prayers of the Wellington community are with the family and friends of former student and Man City academy player Jeremy Wisten, who has tragically passed away. May he rest in peace.

Trevor Sinclair wrote 
RIP Jeremy Wisten Folded hands As I’ve said before; We really need to take care of our youngest generation during this difficult covid19 era #gonetoosoon Broken heart condolences with his family & friends.

 

The Fan Stands wrote 
Express our deepest sympathies to former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten’s family and friends. He sadly took his own life at just 17 years old. We are here for anyone that is suffering. You can talk to us anytime about anything. You’re never lonely!
Michael Hamilton COYS wrote 
Just found this really sad We’re saddened to learn of the passing of former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten. He sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by City. He was just 17 years old. More needs to be done
Simon BRFC Hopkins wrote 

So sad to learn of the passing of former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten. He sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by City. He was just 17 years old. More needs to be done

My thoughts are with his family

RIP Jeremy Wisten

Away Day Sleepers wrote 
We’re saddened to learn of the passing of former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten. He sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by City. He was just 17 years old. Rest in peace young man

Tim Brennan Trophy wrote 
From FB.. We’re saddened to learn of the passing of former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten. He sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by City. He was just 17 years old

Bharat wrote 
Club. West Ham wrote 

RIP Jeremy Wisten. Such a young life, such a shame. So much more needs to be implemented for mental health awareness in the game especially with young boys going into adulthood trying to achieve their dreams as footballers.

