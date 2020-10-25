Jeremy Wisten Death – Dead : Jeremy Wisten Obituary : Former #ManCity academy player has died, Cause of Death Unknown.
Former #ManCity academy player Jeremy Wisten has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 25, 2020.
“Man City Xtra on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of former #ManCity academy player Jeremy Wisten, who has sadly passed away. ❤️ RIP Jeremy”
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of former #ManCity academy player Jeremy Wisten, who has sadly passed away.
❤️ RIP Jeremy. pic.twitter.com/w4V29uZRrt
— Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) October 25, 2020
If you or anyone you know has any money to spare and wants to help a great cause, please donate to the link below to support the family of the late Jeremy Wisten or RT to spread awareness. Fly high, Jeremy 💙https://t.co/k1UBBm0FKO
— ً (@MCFCDanny_) October 25, 2020
Tributes
Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends of former ManCity academy player Jeremy Wisten who has passed away. Thankyou for all you did for our club . Rest in Peace Jeremy you will not be forgotten ❤️
— MCFCReserves&Academy (@MCFC_EDS_ACAD) October 25, 2020
Mrs W Official wrote
Today, our gorgeous former neighbours, Grace, Manila & Angie have dealt with the worst nightmare imaginable for a family. The untimely death of their beautiful young son and brother.
We are devastated at the loss of a lovely young man. Face with open mouth and cold sweat
Wellington School wrote
The thoughts and prayers of the Wellington community are with the family and friends of former student and Man City academy player Jeremy Wisten, who has tragically passed away. May he rest in peace.
Cole Palmer appears to confirm the death of former City youngster Jeremy Wisten on Instagram. Rest in peace Jeremy, forever in our hearts 🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/RF7AvD8EzM
— ً (@MCFCDanny_) October 25, 2020
Jeremy Wisten
Thoughts today with all the family & friends of Jeremy Wisten, the former Man City Academy central defender.
Jeremy has sadly passed away.#ItsOkayToNotBeOkay #Talk pic.twitter.com/tX3ZVnGoSN
— Manchester United (@NewManUtdNews) October 25, 2020
Trevor Sinclair wrote
RIP Jeremy Wisten Folded hands As I’ve said before; We really need to take care of our youngest generation during this difficult covid19 era #gonetoosoon Broken heart condolences with his family & friends.
Really sad to hear that Jeremy Wisten Manchester City academy player has passed away 💔 RIP
— Aarav Singh (@EerieEderson) October 25, 2020
RIP Jeremy Wisten man. Always make sure to ask your friends how they are cos this story is actually upsetting. Gone, but never forgotten pic.twitter.com/ywXpS95fqW
— J5 🇦🇱 (@CFCMustafi) October 25, 2020
So sad to learn of the passing of former #ManchesterCity academy player Jeremy Wisten. He sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by City #SuicideAwareness Aged 17 @NevilleSouthall #Mantalk #samaritans 116123 🌈💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/nbNoxjuGN6
— Warwick Proud #Elderly #Lonely #Homeless (@WarwickProud) October 25, 2020
So sad to learn of the passing of former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten. He sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by City. He was just 17 years old. More needs to be done
My thoughts are with his family
RIP Jeremy Wisten
Away Day Sleepers wrote
We’re saddened to learn of the passing of former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten. He sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by City. He was just 17 years old. Rest in peace young man
Tim Brennan Trophy wrote
From FB.. We’re saddened to learn of the passing of former Manchester City academy player Jeremy Wisten. He sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by City. He was just 17 years old
RIP Jeremy Wisten. Such a young life, such a shame. So much more needs to be implemented for mental health awareness in the game especially with young boys going into adulthood trying to achieve their dreams as footballers.
