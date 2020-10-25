Jeremy Wisten Death – Dead : Jeremy Wisten Obituary : Former #ManCity academy player has died, Cause of Death Unknown.

Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends of former ManCity academy player Jeremy Wisten who has passed away. Thankyou for all you did for our club . Rest in Peace Jeremy you will not be forgotten ❤️ — MCFCReserves&Academy (@MCFC_EDS_ACAD) October 25, 2020

Mrs W Official wrote

Today, our gorgeous former neighbours, Grace, Manila & Angie have dealt with the worst nightmare imaginable for a family. The untimely death of their beautiful young son and brother.

The thoughts and prayers of the Wellington community are with the family and friends of former student and Man City academy player Jeremy Wisten, who has tragically passed away. May he rest in peace.

Trevor Sinclair wrote

So sad to learn of the passing of former #ManchesterCity academy player Jeremy Wisten. He sadly took his own life due to depression on the back of being released by City #SuicideAwareness Aged 17 @NevilleSouthall #Mantalk #samaritans 116123 🌈💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/nbNoxjuGN6 — Warwick Proud #Elderly #Lonely #Homeless (@WarwickProud) October 25, 2020

The Fan Stands wrote

Away Day Sleepers wrote

Tim Brennan Trophy wrote

Club. West Ham wrote RIP Jeremy Wisten. Such a young life, such a shame. So much more needs to be implemented for mental health awareness in the game especially with young boys going into adulthood trying to achieve their dreams as footballers.