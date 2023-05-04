Jericho Collision Today : Large Crowd Gathers at Courthouse Following Fatal Jericho Collision Involving Two 14-year-olds from Roslyn

Hundreds Cram Courthouse After 2 Roslyn 14-year-olds Killed in Jericho Collision

On May 4, 2023, the Roslyn community was devastated by the tragic deaths of two 14-year-old Roslyn Middle School students, Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz. The two boys were members of the Roslyn High School tennis team and were returning home from a restaurant after a local tennis event when their vehicle was hit by a wrong-way driver.

Amandeep Singh, 34, of Roslyn, was arraigned on charges including driving while intoxicated and vehicular homicide. He was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram the wrong way on North Broadway in Jericho when he hit the Alfa Romeo carrying the two boys. The collision occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. on May 3, 2023. Singh’s vehicle also hit a 2023 Volvo driven by a 49-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son, who suffered minor injuries.

Singh left the scene without notifying the police or providing information. Police located him at 479 Broadway in Jericho, and he was arrested. The criminal complaint indicated that Singh showed signs of intoxication and acknowledged he had been drinking. He refused a blood test, and police obtained a court order for a blood sample.

The Roslyn community was in shock over the tragic loss of two young lives. Hundreds of residents, friends, and family members of the two boys crammed the hearing room and hallways of the district court in Hempstead when Singh was arraigned. The whole community was devastated, and grief counselors were provided at the middle school and high school.

Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz were both 14 years old and played on the Roslyn High School tennis team. Hassenbein was a nationally ranked tennis player. Tennis has always been a key sport in Roslyn, and the high school was the Nassau County Large School boys tennis team champion in 2022.

The tragedy sparked a reaction from Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. He vowed to take back the streets this summer and invest a lot of resources in battling drunk driving. The deaths of these two young boys have left a lasting impact on the Roslyn community and serve as a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving.

Singh, who is represented by James Kousouros, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of manslaughter second degree, vehicular manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, leaving the scene of a death, and driving while intoxicated. He is being held without bail, and his court date is set for May 8, 2023.

The loss of Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz is a tragedy that will not be forgotten. The Roslyn community will continue to mourn their loss and remember the impact that they had on their friends, family, and community. The lesson learned from this tragedy is that drunk driving can have devastating consequences and needs to be taken seriously.

