Jerk Chicken Recipe: Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Salsa: A Delicious BBQ Recipe I Love

My Favourite BBQ Chicken Recipe: Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Salsa
Summer is upon us, and that means it’s time to break out the grill and start barbecuing. There’s nothing quite like the smell of sizzling meat on a hot summer’s day, and my favourite BBQ chicken recipe is the perfect way to kick off the season. This recipe for Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Salsa is a flavourful and spicy dish that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Here’s how to make it:
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken breasts
- 2 tbsp Jamaican jerk seasoning
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 pineapple, diced
- 1 red onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 lime, juiced
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat your grill to high heat.
- Rub the chicken breasts with Jamaican jerk seasoning and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Grill the chicken breasts for 5-7 minutes on each side, or until they are fully cooked. Remove the chicken from the grill and let it rest for a few minutes before slicing it into strips.
- In a bowl, mix together the diced pineapple, red onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve the sliced chicken with the pineapple salsa on top.
Tips:
- If you don’t have Jamaican jerk seasoning, you can make your own by combining 1 tsp each of allspice, cumin, paprika, and dried thyme, along with 1/2 tsp each of garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper.
- If you’re short on time, you can use pre-made pineapple salsa instead of making your own.
- This recipe also works well with boneless, skinless chicken thighs.
There you have it – my favourite BBQ chicken recipe. The combination of spicy jerk seasoning and sweet pineapple salsa is a match made in heaven, and it’s the perfect way to add some flavour to your summer BBQ. Give it a try and let me know what you think!
