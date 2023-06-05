Jerk Chicken Recipe: Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Salsa: A Delicious BBQ Recipe I Love

My Favourite BBQ Chicken Recipe: Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Salsa

Summer is upon us, and that means it’s time to break out the grill and start barbecuing. There’s nothing quite like the smell of sizzling meat on a hot summer’s day, and my favourite BBQ chicken recipe is the perfect way to kick off the season. This recipe for Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Salsa is a flavourful and spicy dish that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts

2 tbsp Jamaican jerk seasoning

1 tbsp olive oil

1 pineapple, diced

1 red onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 lime, juiced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Preheat your grill to high heat. Rub the chicken breasts with Jamaican jerk seasoning and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Grill the chicken breasts for 5-7 minutes on each side, or until they are fully cooked. Remove the chicken from the grill and let it rest for a few minutes before slicing it into strips. In a bowl, mix together the diced pineapple, red onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the sliced chicken with the pineapple salsa on top.

Tips:

If you don’t have Jamaican jerk seasoning, you can make your own by combining 1 tsp each of allspice, cumin, paprika, and dried thyme, along with 1/2 tsp each of garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper.

If you’re short on time, you can use pre-made pineapple salsa instead of making your own.

This recipe also works well with boneless, skinless chicken thighs.

There you have it – my favourite BBQ chicken recipe. The combination of spicy jerk seasoning and sweet pineapple salsa is a match made in heaven, and it’s the perfect way to add some flavour to your summer BBQ. Give it a try and let me know what you think!

Jerk chicken recipe Pineapple salsa recipe BBQ chicken recipe Caribbean chicken recipe Spicy chicken recipe

News Source : Scott Baptie’s Food For Fitness

Source Link :My Favourite BBQ Chicken Recipe: Jerk Chicken & Pineapple Salsa/