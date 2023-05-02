Jermaine Pennant’s dad : How Jermaine Pennant’s Father Helped Secure His £2m Transfer to Arsenal

Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has opened up about his remarkable football career, which saw him earn a move to the Gunners at just 15 years old. Speaking on the new Paramount+ documentary Fever Pitch, Pennant revealed that he joined Arsenal in a £2million deal without the consent of his agent, Sky Andrew. Pennant’s father was the driving force behind the transfer, and the winger made his full debut for Arsenal in a 6-1 win over Southampton in 2003, scoring a hat-trick despite having been out partying until 6am on the day of the game.

However, Pennant’s career was not without its setbacks, and he was later jailed for three months for drink-driving while disqualified. After serving 30 days in prison, Pennant became the first player to play in the Premier League with an electronic tag on his ankle, and credited then-Birmingham boss Steve Bruce with helping him through that difficult period. Pennant’s football career included spells at 15 clubs in 19 years, including Liverpool and Real Zaragoza, but ended without the achievements many had expected when he was first tipped as one of England’s great future hopes at just 16 years old.

News Source : By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline

Source Link :Jermaine Pennant reveals how his dad was responsible for £2m move to Arsenal/