 Jerome Klein Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jerome Klein has Died .

RT @IDSAInfo: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jerome Klein, MD, a highly respected & distinguished leader in the field of pediatric ID. Dr. Klein was an associate editor of CID, a lecturer at @harvardmed & winner of numerous awards. He will be greatly missed. #WeAreID



