Jerred Szary Death -Obituary – Dead : Jerred Szary has Died .

Jerred Szary has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Rico Booker 16 hrs · We lost a really down to earth dude last night Jerred Szary (#14 jersey). This young man tragically lost his life last night in a fatal car accident. Jerred was one of my original spa delivery crew members who later was promoted to Service Tech here at Watson’s. I grilled out for the crew for a Bengals vs Steelers game a few years ago, and he loved my cooking. I’ve had many young men start off under my wing, and to see them grow and move on to bigger better opportunities has always made me proud of what I do… he was one of those guys that made you proud of the man, father, husband he had become. My heart is heavy for his young family (God be with them right now). This is why I tell my friends & family male or female… I love you when I see or speak to them… this is why. Rest easy my friend. Rico Booker Sr.

