Jerrica Houchins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jerrica Houchins has Died.

Jerrica Houchins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Chaffee Junior/Senior High School 6h · It is with great sadness that we pass on the news of the passing of Ms. Jerrica Houchins. Ms. Houchins has been a part of the CHS family for the past 11 years serving as a special education teacher. She had a deep impact on her students and it was evident anytime you would go into her classroom. Her loving and caring approach made her build strong relationships with all of her students. She was a great member of our school family and we are all truly at a loss. Ms. Houchins will be truly missed by all faculty, staff, and students. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

Source: (2) Chaffee Junior/Senior High School – Posts | Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.