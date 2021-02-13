Jerrica Houchins Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jerrica Houchins has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Jerrica Houchins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Chaffee Junior/Senior High School 6h · It is with great sadness that we pass on the news of the passing of Ms. Jerrica Houchins. Ms. Houchins has been a part of the CHS family for the past 11 years serving as a special education teacher. She had a deep impact on her students and it was evident anytime you would go into her classroom. Her loving and caring approach made her build strong relationships with all of her students. She was a great member of our school family and we are all truly at a loss. Ms. Houchins will be truly missed by all faculty, staff, and students. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.
