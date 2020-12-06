Jerrold Post Death -Dead : CIA Psychological Profiler Jerrold Post has died.

Jerrold Post Death -Dead : CIA Psychological Profiler Jerrold Post.

CIA Psychological Profiler Jerrold Post has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Pegasus Books on Twitter: “We are saddened to report that @CIA psychological profiler Jerrold M. Post—author of the insightful book #DangerousCharisma—has passed away due to #Covid19. Our warm and heartfelt wishes to his family, friends, and colleagues in this challenging time. ”

Tributes

Assaf Moghadam wrote

RIP Jerrold Post. A conversation with him during a minibus ride in Brussels around 2005 or so–when he told me that someone should examine suicide attacks by Al Qaeda–helped me pin down the topic of my dissertation (and subsequent book ‘The Globalization of Martyrdom’) for good.