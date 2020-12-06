Jerrold Post Death -Dead : CIA Psychological Profiler Jerrold Post has died.

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Jerrold Post Death -Dead : CIA Psychological Profiler Jerrold Post.

CIA Psychological Profiler Jerrold Post has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Pegasus Books on Twitter: “We are saddened to report that @CIA psychological profiler Jerrold M. Post—author of the insightful book #DangerousCharisma—has passed away due to #Covid19. Our warm and heartfelt wishes to his family, friends, and colleagues in this challenging time. ”

Tributes 

Assaf Moghadam wrote 
RIP Jerrold Post. A conversation with him during a minibus ride in Brussels around 2005 or so–when he told me that someone should examine suicide attacks by Al Qaeda–helped me pin down the topic of my dissertation (and subsequent book ‘The Globalization of Martyrdom’) for good.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Jerrold Post Death -Dead : CIA Psychological Profiler Jerrold Post.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.