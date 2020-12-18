Jerry Alexanderson Death -Dead – Obituary : Jerry Alexanderson has Died .
Jerry Alexanderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
I just heard the Jerry Alexanderson has passed away. What an amazing cultural and human legacy he leaves behind. A giant of mathematics. @MAAnow
— Keith Devlin (@profkeithdevlin) December 17, 2020
Keith Devlin @profkeithdevlin I just heard the Jerry Alexanderson has passed away. What an amazing cultural and human legacy he leaves behind. A giant of mathematics.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.