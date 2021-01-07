Jerry Berger Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : longtime Post-Dispatch columnist Jerry Berger has Died .

Mike Bush KSDK January 5 at 7:58 PM · I was very sorry to read about the death of longtime Post-Dispatch columnist Jerry Berger. I was trying to explain to some of our younger employees what a big deal he was during his long career. He could make or break a social event or a restaurant with just a mention in his column. And he knew EVERYBODY. And everything. One year at the Emmy Awards, BEFORE the awards even started, he asked me to comment on my wins. I said, “Jerry, I have no idea if I’m going to win.” He then told me which awards I had won and you know what? He was right. He fought and beat cancer several times but now he’s gone at age 87. Rest in Peace Jerry.