Jerry Christensen Death -Dead – Obituary : Treynor legendary basketball coach Jerry Christensen has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Treynor legendary basketball coach Jerry Christensen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Derek Martin @d2mart I am very sad to report Treynor legendary basketball coach Jerry Christensen has passed away at 79. More here:

