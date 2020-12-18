Jerry Christensen Death -Dead – Obituary : Treynor legendary basketball coach Jerry Christensen has Died .
Treynor legendary basketball coach Jerry Christensen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
I am very sad to report Treynor legendary basketball coach Jerry Christensen has passed away at 79.
More here: https://t.co/H432lS7r7o
— Derek Martin (@d2mart) December 18, 2020
