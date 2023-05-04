“Jerry Francis” Today : 79-Year-Old President of Lower Merion Historical Society, Gerald A. ‘Jerry’ Francis, Passes Away

Early Life and Education

Gerald A. “Jerry” Francis was born on June 5, 1943, in Bala Cynwyd to parents William and Eva Francis. He attended St. Matthias School and Monsignor Bonner High School before enrolling in a seminary program at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass., during the late 1960s.

Professional Career

After leaving the seminary, Francis returned home to study social science at Villanova University. He worked in the Falvey Library on campus, automating the library systems while earning his master’s in library science. Francis later worked for the Institute for Scientific Information and Biosis before starting his own company, Telebase. He received a patent for computer software from the U.S. government in 1988.

Preserving Lower Merion History

Francis had a lifelong passion for preserving the history of Lower Merion. He served as president of the Lower Merion Historical Society for 22 years, spearheading the renovation of the Lower Merion Academy and cataloging and maintaining its collections. He also restored the 1886 Cynwyd Train Station and conceived the idea for the Cynwyd Heritage Trail. Francis helped author “The First 300,” a three-year community project published by the Lower Merion Historical Society offering a panoramic view of the township’s history.

Community Involvement

Francis was a beloved member of the Bala Cynwyd community, where he was known as “the honorary mayor of Bala Cynwyd.” He served as president of the Neighborhood Club of Bala Cynwyd (NCBC) for at least 35 years, volunteering, working on the beautification committee, and organizing Fourth of July parades and celebrations. He spoke about the Lenape tribe and their history at many elementary schools in the area.

Legacy and Contributions

Jerry Francis passed away on March 26, 2022, at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife Denise and three daughters, Suzanne, Angela, and Sarah, along with many nieces and nephews. Contributions to honor Francis can be made to St. Matthias Catholic Church, The Lower Merion Historical Society, and the Masonic Village at Lafayette Hill.

Jerry Francis was a giving person who always gave very generously of his time. He was passionate about preserving history and was a beloved member of the Bala Cynwyd community. He will be remembered for his contributions to preserving the past for the future.