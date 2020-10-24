Jerry Jeff Walkers Death – Dead : Jerry Jeff Walkers Obituary : Jerry Jeff Walkers death at 78, Cause of Death Unknown.

Jerry Jeff Walkers death at 78, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 24, 2020.

-Former Atlanta Falcons Outlaw- It’s 1:45a and I’m sitting in my kitchen looking at Twitter with news of Jerry Jeff Walkers death at 78. Not familiar with Mr. Walker? Sure you are. He wrote “Mr. Bojangles” after getting arrested in New Orleans and being tossed by NOLA police into a “drunk tank.”

My dad introduced me to Jerry Jeff Walker’s music on day 1. We had a Boston Whaler named ‘Buckaroo’. My dad and I would…

Shook. This is a monumental loss. More to come in the coming days…

Jerry Jeff Walker has passed away at the age of 78.

I usually don’t wake up at 2 AM and get on Facebook , but I’m glad this news didn’t get lost in my crazy Facebook feed. Rest in peace good sir. Your music lives forever. Going back to sleep praying for his family.

Hearing that OCMS was joined by Ray Benson tonight in Austin at Nutty Brown. First song they played…”Mr. Bojangles”.

For transparency sake:

The Jerry Jeff news was first reported by TXRDR. A flurry of text messages followed that involved many artists, managers etc. The updates we received were legitimate enough to make our post.

An official statement should be forthcoming.

Trust us, we wish it wasn’t true too.

Very sorry for the loss of another legend.

Condolences for the family.

Sending loads of love to you, Django, and the family. Your Dad was an amazing man, pioneer of country music, and irreplaceable. Holler if there is anything we can do to help. ❤

I play classical music when it rains/I play country when I am in pain/I wont play Beethoven if the moods just not right/oh, I feel like Hank Williams tonight

RIP, Jerry Jeff.

Damn… a real loss during hard times, but a truly amazing legacy to be able to enjoy. Adios Cowboy…thanks for the tunes.

You will be missed but your art will live forever! Prayers are with your family.

One of the best shows I’ve ever seen was a private one he did. The stories intertwined with the music, it was a magical night. RIP sir.

I was at the Todd Snider show at ACL when JJ got on stage and danced barefoot with Amanda Shires as Jason Isabel looked on. What a collection of talent that was. So sad.

“One day I looked up and he’s pushin’ eighty

He’s got brown tobacco stains all down his chin

To me he’s one of the heroes of this country

So why’s he all dressed up like them old men”

My heart is breaking my tear are falling. Rest in Pease.

No. I feel gut-punched. This is exactly how I felt when Guy Clark passed.