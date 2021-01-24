Jerry Kiernan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Olympian & coach Jerry Kiernan has Died .
Olympian & coach Jerry Kiernan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Olympian & coach Jerry Kiernan; he coached a number of our runners including John Travers, was himself formerly coached by Donore's Brendan O'Shea. He will be sorely missed, may he rest in peace https://t.co/IfThyGfFCl
— Donore Harriers (@DonoreHarriers) January 24, 2021
