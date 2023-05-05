Jerry Lewis Death : Honoring Jerry Lewis: A Salute to a Master of Comedy

Honoring Jerry Lewis: Celebrating a Comedy Icon

Jerry Lewis was a comedy legend, known for his impeccable timing, physical comedy, and unique style. He was one of the most beloved comedians of all time and his impact on the world of entertainment will never be forgotten. On August 20th 2017, the world lost Jerry Lewis at the age of 91. It is a loss that the entertainment industry will never forget.

Early Life and Career

Jerry Lewis was born on March 16th, 1926 in Newark, New Jersey. His birth name was Joseph Levitch. He got his start in show business at the young age of five, performing with his parents in a vaudeville act. He quickly gained popularity, and in 1946, he teamed up with Dean Martin to form one of the most successful comedy duos of all time. Together, they appeared in 16 films and became household names. The duo split up in 1956, but Jerry Lewis continued to make a name for himself as a solo act.

The Master of Physical Comedy

Jerry Lewis was a master of physical comedy. He was known for his exaggerated facial expressions, wild gesticulations, and pratfalls. His style of comedy was unique and innovative, and it influenced generations of comedians to come. Jerry Lewis was also a pioneer in the field of comedy filmmaking. He directed and starred in many films, including “The Bellboy,” “The Nutty Professor,” and “The Disorderly Orderly.” His films were known for their slapstick humor, zany characters, and fast-paced action.

The Humanitarian

Jerry Lewis was not only a comedian but also a philanthropist. He was the national chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy Association for over 50 years, and he raised millions of dollars for the organization. He hosted the annual Labor Day Telethon for the MDA from 1966 to 2010, and he was an advocate for people with disabilities. He received many awards for his humanitarian work, including the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2009.

The Legacy

Jerry Lewis was a true icon of comedy, and his influence on the entertainment industry will never be forgotten. His humor was unique and innovative, and he was a trailblazer in the world of comedy filmmaking. His comedic timing was impeccable, and his physical comedy was unmatched. Jerry Lewis was not only a comedian but also a humanitarian, and his work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association touched the lives of millions of people.

In conclusion, Jerry Lewis will always be remembered as a legend in the world of entertainment. He was a comedic genius, a philanthropist, and a true icon. His impact on the entertainment industry will never be forgotten, and his memory will live on through his films, his comedy, and his humanitarian work. Jerry Lewis will always be remembered as one of the greatest comedians of all time, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of comedians to come. Rest in peace, Jerry Lewis.