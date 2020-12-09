Jerry Peterson Death -Dead – Obituary : Jerry Peterson has Died .
Jerry Peterson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Teresa James 20 hrs · We lost another good one… my dear friend Jerry Peterson passed away late yesterday from complications from Covid. He was a brilliant sax player, writer, producer and all-round musician, and a sweet and loving soul. He was often infuriating, but never boring… except when he wanted to talk endlessly about his computer problems or new gear… I met him in the early 80’s and played first in his band and then he played in my band after that for many years. I brought him in to play with me at my church gig and we played together there every Sunday for over 12 years. I will miss his crazy sense of humor and his talent. Rest in peace.
