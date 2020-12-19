Jerry Relph Death -Obituary – Dead : Senator Jerry Relph has Died .

Senator Jerry Relph has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Rocks and Cows of Minnesota 2 hrs · We’re saddened by the news of Senator Jerry Relph’s passing; our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Senator Relph was a staunch fighter for all Minnesotans. As we tried to hold our politicians to a higher standard it was Jerry and his frequent emails that held me and all the Rocks and Cows to his higher standard. We will truely miss our friend and Senator Jerry Relph.

Source: (20+) Rocks and Cows of Minnesota – Posts | Facebook





Tributes

Dan B. Johnson wrote

I will remember Jerry Relph as the gentle soul, but furious warrior he was. He served his district with honor, sensitivity, and integrity. Behind the senator, I was blessed to know the man with a heart filled with compassion, a sense of duty to stand for his principles, yet completely devoted to his family. He has left us, his district, the state, and our nation a better place because he was in it. Today, we mourn the loss of a giant of a person, but heaven has gained a very special angel. I am very fortunate to be able to have called him my friend.

Sheila Johnson Hoffman

Rest in peace Jerry and thank you for all that you did for the Saint cloud area and the state of Minnesota. You will be greatly missed.

Marcia Thole La Vine wrote

Though I moved to TN at the end of June, while I was still living in St. Cloud (2006-2020), I had the privilege of meeting Jerry on several occasions as a constituent, as a student at SCSU in Student Government, and when I served as a back-up delegate in 2016. He was attentive, seemed genuinely interested in my concerns and thoughts, and I had high hopes for him in state and federal government. His loss saddens me, and my thoughts and prayers go out to his family and constituents.