Jerry Snyder Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jerry Snyder has Died .

Jerry Snyder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

This morning, around 9:39 a.m., a longtime Metro Public Works employee, Mr. Jerry Snyder, died tragically in a single vehicle accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his daily co-workers, family and friends. 🙏 Read full statement ➡️ https://t.co/IHLmlJyu1z pic.twitter.com/x2Eml6AesT — Metro Public Works (@NashvillePW) January 4, 2021

