By | January 4, 2021
Jerry Snyder Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jerry Snyder has Died .

Jerry Snyder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Metro Public Works @NashvillePW This morning, around 9:39 a.m., a longtime Metro Public Works employee, Mr. Jerry Snyder, died tragically in a single vehicle accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his daily co-workers, family and friends. Read full statement https://nashville.gov/News-Media/New

