Jerry Story Death -Obituary – Dead : Jerry Story Square Dance Caller has Died .

Jerry Story has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

In shock at the news that Jerry Story has died. A true legend of calling – one of the best we’ve ever seen. Through his… Posted by Jaden Frigo on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Slappy Okazaki 11 hrs · Jerry Story’s Hummingbirds have such a heavy heart tonight, our great friend has passed away. The Thunder Mountain Twirlers have had the distinguished pleasure of hosting the Hummingbird Hoedown for the last six years for one of the best callers of all time. The square dance world will greatly miss such an amazing talent. Rest in peace my friend.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Senda Casada Griswold wrote

Prayers for his family and friends and our square dance community

Karen Bacorn wrote

So sorry for your loss especially at this time of year! Hugs!

Karen Zakovec wrote

So sorry to hear will continue to hold the family in prayer

Linda Rose Nine wrote

We loved going to this dance. Our thoughts and prayers to all.

Arlene Steward wrote

Such a loss to all of us dancers!

Thanks for the good pics, but we hurt for his family.

Mike Soparlo wrote

Sorry About Jerry Passing He Was Great Caller & Person Mike & Anne S

Elaine Lux-Burt wrote

So sad to hear this. Prayers for Jerry’s family.

Cindy Vanek wrote

Our favorite ❤ hummingbird is flying to heaven!!! You will be missed by the entire square dance community!

Gwen Marvin Lewis wrote

oh no! we are so sad to hear this. We loved dancing to Jerry at that festival . He will surly be missed

Charmaine Jameson

My heart aches for his family. Such a shock. treasure this memory Jaden!

Bobbie Ross wrote

Condolences to his Square Dance family and friends.

Kay Walker wrote

OMG. RIP beautiful Jerry Story . I have been praying for so long for your recovery. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers always.!! I never met him but he has always been an idol. When it comes to calling .