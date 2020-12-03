Jerry Thompson Death –Dead-Obituaries : father of Amber Nelon Cristler and Autumn Clark has Died.
Jerry Thompson has died, according to a statement posted online on December 2. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Jerry Thompson, father of Amber Nelon Cristler and Autumn Clark passed away at 12:35 today with Covid 19. I just recently enjoyed a wonderful time with him at a wedding in Georgia. He was the sweetest and enthusiastic about his songs he had hits on in the early Nelons years. He was in the hospital 5 weeks. This virus is mean and we must all be careful to follow the rules.
After battling Covid-19 for five weeks, former gospel singer with the Nelons-Jerry Thompson died today. RIP
