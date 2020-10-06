Jerry Ust Death – Dead :  Jerry Ust Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

, and Sean Fisher, in the parking lot with a trailer full of donations Matt had collected and drove up.
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Jason Kelly wrote
Such a sad day. Jerry was a great person and gave a lot during Sandy. He will be missed. My prayers to his family!
Elise Logan wrote
I am Beyond sorry and sad to hear about Jerry’s passing.
I have known Jerry for over 10 years.
I met him when I was doing face painting for Sayreville day through Patti Burch and started doing face painting for the Sayreville Fourth of July celebrat…
Karin Russell wrote
I have so many fond memories of Jerry from the storm center, town functions, and so many more than a few away Bomber games. He was always willing to lend a hand. My deepest condolences to his family.
Allen Joseph wrote
So sad to hear of Jerry’s passing. Only days ago he was upbeat after a heart procedure. May God watch over Jerry in His presence.
Kel Fiits wrote
My mother, Linda, was Jerry’s secretary at the Rec Department for many years until her passing in 2010….they had a great relationship. He was a great guy and will surely be missed. Rest In Peace
Diane Howarth Forrest wrote
Jerry will be missed. He replaced a legend in the rec dept and became one himself. He introduced new programs and was always willing to listen to ideas. This is a really sad day for Sayreville
