Jerry Ust Death – Dead :  Jerry Ust Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Back in 2012 after Super Storm Sandy hit, as a councilwoman, I was leaving an emergency meeting at police headquarters. As I walked out I saw three Sayrevillle Class of ‘89 alumni, Matt Berardicelli, Mike Romanello

, and Sean Fisher, in the parking lot with a trailer full of donations Matt had collected and drove up.

I am not sure how we got to OLV, but we all know how we came together and the day to day operations somehow morphed into the duties of the Sayreville Rec. Dept.

I will never forget those days and how everyone stepped up. One in particular was Jerry Ust, the rec director. Jerry’s duties during this time shifted from recreation to relief efforts and he gave his all for the affected residents. Today Jerry passed on, but his enthusiasm for new events, his influence on recreation programs and the gratitude for all he did during those months will continue in the hearts of those he helped. Thoughts and prayers go out to Jerry’s family.