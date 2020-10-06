Jerry Ust Death – Dead :  Jerry Ust Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Jerry Ust Death – Dead :  Jerry Ust Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Jerry Ust has died, according to a statement posted online on October 10. 5, 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
Back in 2012 after Super Storm Sandy hit, as a councilwoman, I was leaving an emergency meeting at police headquarters. As I walked out I saw three Sayrevillle Class of ‘89 alumni, Matt Berardicelli, Mike Romanello
, and Sean Fisher, in the parking lot with a trailer full of donations Matt had collected and drove up.
I am not sure how we got to OLV, but we all know how we came together and the day to day operations somehow morphed into the duties of the Sayreville Rec. Dept.
I will never forget those days and how everyone stepped up. One in particular was Jerry Ust, the rec director. Jerry’s duties during this time shifted from recreation to relief efforts and he gave his all for the affected residents. Today Jerry passed on, but his enthusiasm for new events, his influence on recreation programs and the gratitude for all he did during those months will continue in the hearts of those he helped. Thoughts and prayers go out to Jerry’s family.

Jason Kelly wrote 
Such a sad day. Jerry was a great person and gave a lot during Sandy. He will be missed. My prayers to his family!

Elise Logan wrote 
I am Beyond sorry and sad to hear about Jerry’s passing.
I have known Jerry for over 10 years.
I met him when I was doing face painting for Sayreville day through Patti Burch and started doing face painting for the Sayreville Fourth of July celebrat…

Karin Russell wrote 
I have so many fond memories of Jerry from the storm center, town functions, and so many more than a few away Bomber games. He was always willing to lend a hand. My deepest condolences to his family.

Allen Joseph wrote 
So sad to hear of Jerry’s passing. Only days ago he was upbeat after a heart procedure. May God watch over Jerry in His presence.

Kel Fiits wrote 
My mother, Linda, was Jerry’s secretary at the Rec Department for many years until her passing in 2010….they had a great relationship. He was a great guy and will surely be missed. Rest In Peace

Diane Howarth Forrest wrote 
Jerry will be missed. He replaced a legend in the rec dept and became one himself. He introduced new programs and was always willing to listen to ideas. This is a really sad day for Sayreville

