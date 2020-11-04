Jerry Wright Death -Dead : Jerry Wright has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Jerry Wright has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

We’re saddened by the passing of Jerry Wright. As one of the first designers for CorningWare, he helped develop that iconic dishware as well as other Corning consumer products. We were lucky enough to record several oral histories with Jerry. https://t.co/gmvsNsa4oZ (1/3) — corningmuseum (@corningmuseum) November 4, 2020

Tributes

“The first time I heard Jerry talk about the history of Pyrex and Corning Ware, I was amazed at his encyclopedic knowledge of these revolutionary products. We are fortunate that he was equally committed to preserving that history…” (2/3)

“…His collection of early Pyrex glass, archival material & recorded interviews are part of our collections, documenting Corning’s local history & offering a record of lasting value to researchers worldwide,” said Regan Brumagen, manager of public services at the #RakowLibrary.